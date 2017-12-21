Graham on Rousey: “Does HHH and Stephanie realize how GREEN this woman is and will be?”
“Superstar” Billy Graham via Facebook:
In the photo below, we see Ronda Rousey looking her best.
Honestly fans, it truly is amazing what a pro hairstyle,
air brush make-up done by a pro, and new designer clothes
will do for a woman, or a man. Got to be PC here folks. Well,
the clouded picture of Ronda Rousey’s involvement with
the WWE has been put into better focus by my friend Dave Meltzer.
However, he still does not have all the answers but he sure sounds close. The following is what I read from Dave yesterday:
The first ever all women’s WWE Royal Rumble will be on Jan. 28, 2018, as most of you fans already know. Dave has Ronda baby as the last surprise entrant to hit the ring, then win the Royal Rumble, giving her a shot at the women’s WWE title at mania 34. He feels Asuka is being groomed to be her opponent as she has been winning her matches with the armbar.
Asuka, will eventually beat Alexia Bless to set up the armbar vs armbar against RR in the WWE Women’s Championship match at mania, which Ronda baby will win of course. Meltzer says none of this is official yet but, RR has been continuing to train at the Performance Center.
Well, I have read she is off making a blockbuster movie titled, “Mile 22”, sounds like a killer movie. Also, that neither her “Team of Representatives ” or the WWE will confirm that they have even discussed a potential contract. May I just ask my facebook fans what the big deal is all about over this ” One Hit Wonder “?
Does HHH and Stephanie realize how GREEN this woman is and will be? To put this loser, her last UFC fight she got knocked out in 48 seconds of the first round, in there with a highly polished worker like Asuka is a joke. Unless RR goes over with an armbar in 30 seconds and makes Asuka tap.
Please, someone out there anywhere in the world help me out with this one ???
Oh yes, anyone out there ever hear Ronda baby cut a promo?? You don’t want to fans.
Superstar Billy Graham
I have a lot of respect for Billy Graham’s wrestling career, but is all he can do nowadays ranting about wwe online?
And they call Bret Hart a bitter old man…
Graham’s the literal version of “old man yells at cloud.
And calling Ronda too green. Well, she’ll fit right in then with those new NXT girls who got called up too fast, in my opinion.
Ryback was green as grass, yet he got pushed to the moon.
Reigns is shaky at best in the ring and still can’t cut consistent promos.
Jason Jordan is beyond green …a whole new shade of green….when it comes to cutting a promo, he still gets mic time.
Enzo still looks green in the ring….he’s gotten a major push.
Fact is it doesn’t matter how green Rousey may be, as Harley Race was quipped. Put someone who’s green in the ring with someone who knows what the hell they are doing, and you’ll never notice how guy the other guy is.
I have no interest in seeing RR she lost all of her appeal
Someone put this guy in a home and take his laptop/computer away from him
I agree with almost everyone here so far – except Jim (no offense brother!)….. Graham I rarely agree with – maybe one time ever a few days ago about something. But RR won a LOT of MMA matches before she lost, and probably still could! It’s not like she is washed up, but IF she does jump to WWE it is a money thing for her, can’t blame her for that. WWE has more money than MMA pays for fights, and WWE is pre-determined.