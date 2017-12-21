Alberto El Patron talks about breaking up with Paige

“By now everyone knows we are not together. We decided to end our relationship because I am in San Antonio, she is in Orlando, and now she is back on the road, and you know the schedule on the road there is non-stop, and my schedule is also non-stop. My projects with Telemundo and TV Azteca, calendar, clothing line, charity events, and all that stuff, we just weren’t seeing each other. With her training to come back they were not allowing her to come to San Antonio I couldn’t go to Orlando because II have three little kids, and I was coming home 2-3 days. I had to choose between going to Orlando for that time or staying with my kids and of course I chose to stay with my kids, so we decided to end our relationship. I know people just found out or they are just finding out, and the ones are just finding out, it was days or few weeks ago. We ended the relationship weeks ago, but we both agreed not to say anything because we got tired of the media, people, everyone just having an opinion about us, including family who had an opinion on our relationship with what we did.”

source: Keeping It 100 with Konnan podcast

