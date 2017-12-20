WWE NXT Coverage – 12/20/17

NXT opens with a preview for tonight’s two title matches: SAnitY vs. The Undisputed ERA for the NXT Tag Team Championship and Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate for the WWE United Kingdom Championship. We then see the NXT opening video and then Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show.

Match #1 – NXT Tag Team Championship Match: SAnitY (Eric Young and Killian Dain) (c) vs. The Undisputed ERA (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly)

