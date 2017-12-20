WWE NXT Coverage – 12/20/17

Dec 20, 2017 - by Michael Riba

NXT opens with a preview for tonight’s two title matches: SAnitY vs. The Undisputed ERA for the NXT Tag Team Championship and Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate for the WWE United Kingdom Championship. We then see the NXT opening video and then Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show.

Match #1 – NXT Tag Team Championship Match: SAnitY (Eric Young and Killian Dain) (c) vs. The Undisputed ERA (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly)

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

12/20 Impact Wrestling conference call with Trevor Lee & Caleb Konley

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal