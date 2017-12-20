Hideo Itami debuts on 205 Live

Following his debut on the main roster on Monday Night Raw, Hideo Itami finally landed at 205 Live last night where he will be a permanent member of the cruiserweight division for the time being.

Itami saved his NXT friend Finn Balor on Raw and then got himself into a tag match for his first match on the main roster. But after several weeks of hype, Itami arrived on 205 Live and defeated Colin Delaney in his first match as part of the cruiserweight division, winning with the popular GTS finisher.

The man formerly known as Kenta will also be part of the upcoming 205 Live mini tour in mid-January as he wrapped up his NXT non-televised event duties.

