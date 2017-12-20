12/20 Impact Wrestling conference call with Trevor Lee & Caleb Konley

Your browser does not support the audio element.

via Impact Wrestling press release:

The reigning X-Division Champion and mastermind of The Cult of Lee, Trevor Lee, will be back by popular demand on the weekly IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference, joined by his trusty protégé, Caleb Konley.

Lee and Konley will talk about all things IMPACT, particularly the X-Division, including their in-ring battles of late that have taken on an international flavor, such as against Japanese superstar Taiji Ishimori.

The dynamic duo of Lee and Konley have grand plans for 2018, anchored by championship gold.

