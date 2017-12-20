11 participants so far in the women’s 2018 Royal Rumble match

A total of 11 female WWE Superstars have so far announced that they will be part of the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match next month.

Naomi became the first female from the Smackdown roster to throw her hat into the match, joining ten others from Raw. Those from Raw are Alicia Fox, Asuka, Bayley, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Paige, Sasha Banks, and Sonya Deville.

The two current champions – Alexa Bliss and Charlotte – will not be part of this historic match unless they lose the title between now and January 28.

Just like the men’s Rumble, the winner of this Rumble match will receive a WWE Women’s title shot at WrestleMania.

