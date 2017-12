1. The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) defeated Coast To Coast (Shaheem Ali and Leon St. Giovanni)

2. Shane Taylor defeated Eli Isom

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) defeated Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T) and Rocky Romero

