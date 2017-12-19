NJPW “Road to Tokyo Dome – Day 2” Results – 12/18/17 – Tokyo, Japan
1. Kotetsu Yamamoto Memorial 11th Young Lions Cup League
Shota Umino [2] defeated Ren Narita [0]
2. Kotetsu Yamamoto Memorial 11th Young Lions Cup League
Tomoyuki Oka [4] defeated Tetsuhiro Yagi [0]
3. Kotetsu Yamamoto Memorial 11th Young Lions Cup League
Katsuya Kitamura [6] defeated Hirai Kawato [6]
4. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV, KUSHIDA, and Masked Horse defeated Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, and El Desperado)
5. CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano) defeated Togi Makabe and Henare
6. Los Ingobernables (EVIL and SANADA) defeated Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale and Yujiro Takahashi)
7. Six-Man Tag Team Match
TenKoji (Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima) and Kota Ibushi defeated Bullet Club (Tama Tonga, Tanga Roa, and Leo Tonga)
8. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto and YOSHi-HASHI) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Takashi Iizuka)
9. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, YOH, and SHO)
—
Kotetsu Yamamoto Memorial 11th Young Lions Cup League Standings:
1. Katsuya Kitamura [8]
2. Hirai Kawato [6]
3. Tomoyuki Oka [6]
4. Shota Umino [4]
5. Ren Narita [0]
5. Tetsuhiro Yagi [0]