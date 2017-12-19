Mongolia gets WWE television for the first time

WWE television is coming to the country of Mongolia for the first time ever as the company and SPS HD, Mongolia’s premier sports broadcaster, today announced an agreement to broadcast WWE’s flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown. Beginning this week, SPS Sports will air a two-hour version of Raw on Saturdays at 11AM local time, and SmackDown at 11AM local time on Sundays. Both shows will be available in English with Mongolian subtitles. “We are proud to bring WWE programming to Mongolia for the first time,” said Naranbat Nasanbat, CEO of SPS HD. “Our fans across the country will enjoy WWE’s highly entertaining storytelling.” “We are thrilled to complete our first-ever broadcast deal in Mongolia,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “This partnership to televise WWE programming allows us to expand our reach and deliver our unique blend of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment to WWE fans throughout the country.” Raw and SmackDown will also be available on SPS HD’s TV Everywhere platform for authenticated subscribers, and on its 14-day VOD catchup window.

