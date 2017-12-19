LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 12/19

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with a video showing a few highlights from the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view on Sunday.

– We’re live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan to a pop.

Fans chant Bryan’s name before he welcomes us. Bryan will address what happened on Sunday but first he wants to discuss the Royal Rumble announcement from RAW. He confirms SmackDown Superstars will be in the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match. Bryan says the match will be huge, it will be awesome and it will be a turning point in WWE history. Bryan says we also have a big show for tonight. He announces Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion AJ Styles for the main event. The music hits next and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

Shane says hello to Bryan and gives a shout out to Newark. Shane agrees, the first women’s Royal Rumble will be amazing. But that’s on January 28th and he wants to talk about the pay-per-view that just happened on Sunday. Shane says he’s been thinking about the match that he and Bryan were special referees for. Shane says it was beautiful as everything was going how it should when Orton jumped up and hit Sami with the most beautiful RKO he’s ever seen. Shane says he was smiling as he went down to count. He was close to counting 3 and sending Sami and Owens out of WWE forever but Bryan tripped and landed on top of him, breaking the count. Shane says he could have counted to 50. Bryan says that was an accident. Shane knows that now but he didn’t know that then and his emotions were running high. Shane says somehow during all this, Sami rolled Orton up and he went to count. Shane says as he got to the 3 count, the only thing that went through his head was how Owens attacked his dad Vince McMahon, how Sami interfered in Hell In a Cell and how Sami & Owens screwed Team Blue at Survivor Series. Shane says his emotions got the better of him and his hand stayed up at the 2 count. Shane says Bryan’s emotions got heated as he jumped up in Shane’s face. This led to Sami rolling Orton up and Bryan diving into position to make the quick 3 count. Sami and Owens are still here. Shane says he explained what was going through his head, now it’s Bryan’s turn.

Bryan says he did what he did to protect Shane from himself. A “thank you Daniel” chant starts up. Shane says he doesn’t need protection from Bryan, with all due respect. Bryan says yes Shane does, with all due respect. Bryan says Shane eats, sleeps and breathes SmackDown but his passion can turn him into a hothead. Bryan did what he did to protect not only Shane, but an idea. Their idea. Bryan took the GM job because he believes in the shared vision of a land of opportunity. The land of opportunity for everyone, not just the ones Shane likes. Bryan says Shane may not like Sami and Owens but he threatened their livelihoods. He threatened to take away what they promised to everyone. Shane’s been trying to figure this all out and he can understand how Bryan personally has empathy for Sami and Owens. Shane warns Bryan that Sami and Owens will stab Bryan in the back once they’re done playing with his empathetic heart strings. Shane warns Bryan not to show favoritism to them, from a business standpoint, as that will come back and bite Bryan in the rear. Bryan mocks the “from a business standpoint” comment and asks if Shane means he should have done what’s best for business? Bryan says he’s heard those words before but he’s also fought against those words. Bryan believes in Shane, in SmackDown and in their shared vision. Bryan says if Shane has a separate vision then that’s his prerogative. Bryan says if Shane wants to fire someone, fire him. Fans chant “no!” at this. Bryan says because he doesn’t want to see Shane turn into Vince. A “who’s your daddy?” chant starts. Shane says he respects Bryan and he trusts him. Shane wishes Bryan good luck with tonight’s show, then lays the mic down and leaves the ring. Bryan looks on as his music hits.

– Still to come, The Usos face Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable in a non-title match. We go to commercial.

