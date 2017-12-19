Ferdinand animated movie with John Cena voicing main character debuts in #2

The animated movie Ferdinand, which has John Cena lending his voice for the main character of the movie, opened in #2 on the box office chart behind Star Wars.

The movie, produced by Blue Sky Studios and 20th Century Fox Animation, did a total of $13,325,000 domestically and an additional $6,193,395 in its first weekend of release. While #2 doesn’t sound bad at all, it is the worst opening ever for a Blue Sky Studios film, which has animated flicks such as the Ice Age and Rio franchises in their portfolio.

Just as a comparison, Star Wars: The Last Jedi delivered $220,047,000 domestically and $230,000,000 worldwide for the second largest opening weekend of all-time.

Jumanji, featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the leading role, will be released this weekend and is expected to debut in #2.

