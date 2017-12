12/18/17 Raw viewership

The penultimate Raw of 2017 drew an average of 2,786,000 viewers, up 102,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. Hour one started with 3,085,000 viewers, which then dropped to 2,803,000 viewers in the second hour, and then further down to 2,470,000 in the third and final hour. Raw lost 615,000 viewers from hour one to hour three. The show was #3, #4, and #5 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic.

Source: Showbuzzdaily.com

