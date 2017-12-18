WWE Raw Live Event Results – 12/17/17 – Allentown, Pennsylvania

1. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto

3. Asuka defeated Dana Brooke

4. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Heath Slater, and Rhyno defeated Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins, and Goldust

5. Braun Strowman defeated Samoa Joe

6. Tag Team Match (w/Mickie James as the Special Guest Referee)

Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Nia Jax and Alicia Fox

7. Jason Jordan defeated Elias

8. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Sheamus and Cesaro (via Disqualification)

(Visited 28 times, 28 visits today)