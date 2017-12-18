WWE announces Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy for the 205 live tour
JUST ANNOUNCED: @MATTHARDYBRAND and @WWEBrayWyatt to battle on the @WWE205Live Cruiserweight Tour! Tickets are on sale now! https://t.co/yDngeSZAUw
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2017
With a couple of Superstars dropping from the 205 Live mini-tour due to different circumstances and possibly due to slow ticket sales, WWE announced that Matt Hardy will be joining the tour along with Bray Wyatt. The duo will be wrestling each other at all three events, which will take the cruiserweight division to Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New York on January 19, 20, and 21. Hardy has yet to appear in-person on television ever since becoming “woken” and undergoing his transformation. Him and Wyatt are set to continue their feud leading up to the Royal Rumble and possibly further than that. Nia Jax will also be joining the tour and will serve as the special guest referee for the Enzo Amore vs Kalisto matches.
Pretty sure Bray isn’t under 205
…well, Matt is a former Cruiserweight Champion, so I suppose there’s that as about the only reason this makes sense…
It’s obvious why this is happening, the ticket sales were absolutely atrocious so they had to add something to make the tour somewhat profitable. I guarantee had 205 been run like NXT by HHH & crew, 205 would be a far more successful and liked show by the fans.
To be fair…Matt Hardy had one of the most entertaining cruiserweight title reigns……not sure why they rebooted the belt but whatever