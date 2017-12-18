WWE announces Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy for the 205 live tour

With a couple of Superstars dropping from the 205 Live mini-tour due to different circumstances and possibly due to slow ticket sales, WWE announced that Matt Hardy will be joining the tour along with Bray Wyatt. The duo will be wrestling each other at all three events, which will take the cruiserweight division to Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New York on January 19, 20, and 21. Hardy has yet to appear in-person on television ever since becoming “woken” and undergoing his transformation. Him and Wyatt are set to continue their feud leading up to the Royal Rumble and possibly further than that. Nia Jax will also be joining the tour and will serve as the special guest referee for the Enzo Amore vs Kalisto matches.

(Visited 230 times, 230 visits today)