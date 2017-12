Ryback on “Woken” Matt Hardy: “I don’t know if it can work”

“I don’t know if it can work. Matt made it work before, but he is in a different place than he was at before. If they want it to work then they will make it work, but if they don’t want it to work then they will put him in a position where it won’t work.”

source: Conversation With The Big Guy podcast

(Visited 251 times, 251 visits today)