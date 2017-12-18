Paige’s return to the ring already in jeopardy?

Dec 18, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

  1. Kerwin White says:
    December 18, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    I know she was the victim of a crime (I really do get that), but if I was an owner of a fed and a video of her jerking someone off onto one of my title belts hit the net..she would never be back.

  2. Danny Cause says:
    December 18, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    If it was any other woman on the roster (except maybe Charlotte) they probably would have been released long ago. The reason Paige isn’t gone is that they’ve invested so much in her and there’s the movie of her life coming out, that the Rock’s produced along with WWE, that they don’t want to risk releasing her because another promotion will pick up her up and benefit from the exposure.

  3. Kyle Christie says:
    December 18, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    @Kerwin – Agreed. The title belt thing was the limit for me. She should never have been brought back after that.

  4. Kerwin White says:
    December 18, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    She is very talented, no doubt, but I think we’ve seen just about all there is to see of her (no pun intended). She is super one dimensional so…..the ties just to need to be cut with everything else added to it.

  5. Tollefaan says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:42 am

    A lot of heartless people commenting here it seems

  6. Disgruntled Jobber says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Give me a break! Shawn Michaels posed not once but twice with the world title covering his package. Iron Sheik once did a line of cocaine off the tag title belts. People are getting worked up over nothing.

    Grow up, kids!

  7. Dan Boy says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:19 am

    One dimensional??? Like Bret Hart? At least she looks like she has some power behind her punches…half these women dont throw blows with any believable power. Tell me how multi-dimensional Nia Jax is…dont worry …ill wait

