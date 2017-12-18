JR talks about Ronda Rousey coming to WWE

“I don’t know if it’s official or not, but I’ve said for a long, long time that she was a fit made in box office heaven for WWE. Ronda has got amazing name identity globally, she’s a legit deal. I have amazing respect for her because you’ve got to remember, at one time none of the major MMA promotions were gonna promote women. Certainly, in the UFC they said no way, no how. But then all of sudden Ronda goes, she’s in Strikeforce and gets to be hugely popular, people love that hip lock and her submissions. She’s got charisma, she’s a beautiful woman, I just think there’s a perfect fit there. And whether she signs for a one-off or a short-term or a handful of matches, I have no idea, but obviously if she does sign, one would assume that it would have something to do with a Wrestlemania appearance. And I would love to see that in New Orleans this year. I’ll be down there and I’d love to see her compete, because she will train with the same intensity, the same desire to be great at that genre as she did in MMA. And of course we all know that the outcomes are predetermined, all the stuff – and I talk to a lot of sports guys, they wanna make sure I know that they know that wrestling is entertainment. Well, thanks for the heads up, right? You should have got that early on, but I’m glad the light switch has been flipped – but she will work as hard to be ready because she’ll wanna steal the show, she’ll want to go out and certainly not embarrass herself, but to excel.”

