Big Women’s Match Set for the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble
RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon announced on tonight’s show that the first-ever all-women’s Royal Rumble match will take place at the January 28th Rumble pay-per-view from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
No word yet on participants for the women’s Rumble match but we will keep you updated. The match will likely feature female Superstars from RAW and SmackDown but there may be a few WWE NXT Superstars in there as well.
Below is the updated Rumble card coming out of tonight’s RAW:
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Participants TBA
All-Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Participants TBA
Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title
Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
It should be 40-man, 20-women.
If they don’t too many releases, they should be able to have 30 for next year. I’m also assuming there will still be title matches, if they aren’t, then you could do 30 this year.
It’ll be 30 but half to length of the men’s match, nia Jax will squash most of the lower level women, leaving the main core Charlotte, Becky, sasha, bayley, asuka, maybe Natalya and Paige. We’ve seen women’s battle royales before they haven’t been great