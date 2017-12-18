AS I SEE IT 12/18: A season of giving in 2017

The Holiday season and the year 2017 are both winding down for independent wrestling. During these Holidays, independent wrestling promotions of various sizes and types throughout the United States and Canada have been busy helping their communities with Toys for Tots collections, canned and non-perishable food collections, warm coat and clothing collections, and other charitable efforts.

Independent wrestling gets a rap from some wrestling fans who don’t know better because “it isn’t WWE”. They’re attacked for being “too kiddie”, or “too violent”, or the ever popular “boring”. Elitist and/or ignorant parents declare independent promotions unsuitable for their children and demand that scheduled shows be pulled out of “their” venue.

The fact as that those promotions provide live entertainment for their communities, and at this time of year, they serve the communities they run shows in…and provide help that no one else does to those in need. They don’t have the corporate resources of a Vince McMahon and the WWE financial and entertainment juggernaut. All too often, they struggle to get access to major media, or even local media.

This blog is aware of 71 such events have been announced for the Holiday season. Three are remaining:

* H20: HardCore Hustle Organization returns to action on December 22 for HOSS, for ” A Christmas Classic 2″ at the Monroe Business Center, 1041 Glassboro Road/Building C/Suite 1 in Williamstown, NJ. The show will feature a Toys for Toys collection.

* Keystone Championship Wrestling presents “Slay Bells Ring”, a Toys for Tots show, on December 23 at the Darby Recreation Center, 1022 Ridge Avenue, Darby, PA.

* Great Canadian Wrestling returns to Oshawa, ON on December 27 for “Season’s Beatings”, to benefit Simcoe Hall Settlement House with a 6:00 pm bell time. Tickets are $10 in advance and $20 at the door. Bring cans of food and get one raffle ticket for each can you bring.

Here’s news on the ones that have already been held, and how they’ve helped their communities this year.

Even without the corporate resources of WWE, of the promotions giving us information…here are very real numbers on how they’ve helped their communities overall as December 18 (9 haven’t yet reported their numbers yet, and 3 are still to be held, so here’s the information thus far totaling what 59 of them have done for their communities).

* 68 shows

* $35,425 cash donations for various charities

* 13,800 meals donated (estimated through donations of meals, canned and non-perishable foods)

* 5,885 toys collected through Toys for Tots and similar toy drive efforts.

* 20 blankets

* 30 Christmas stockings for the people of the Houston and Puerto Rico regions

November

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling raised $775 cash, 10 new bikes valued at $800 and $500+ in toys (total donation of over $2000) at the November 4 19th anniversary show (as well as collected toys at the October 7 show)

* Cassidy Christie Memorial Show raised $2,300 for the Cassidy Christie Memorial College Scholarship Fund. Cassidy Christie is the 11 year old daughter of longtime Michigan wrestler Pete Christie who died from a rare form of cancer in November 2015.

* Smash Wrestling held a show in Cobourg, ON in support of Fighting the Truth on November 10. Fighting the Truth is a non-profit organization which raises awareness for mental illness and alcohol and substance abuse in sports.

* UWE Pro Wrestling presented its annual Headlock for Hunger on November 11 at The Wex in Cadillac, MI. Just over 200 pounds of canned and non-perishable food was collected for Shepard’s Table.

* Fighting for Autism partnered with Dynamo Pro Wrestling in a benefit show on November 11 in St. Charles, MO.

* Northern Tier Wrestling presented Fight for the Cure on November 12th in Towanda, PA and raised $320 for the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital helping children with pediatric cancer.

* Tommy Wildfire Rich’s Wrestling School in Myrtle Beach, BC did a food drive from November 6-14. Numerous boxes of non-perishable and canned food were donated to local charities along with fresh chickens from a local merchant, Fieldale Farms.

* Primal Conflict Wrestling held its annual food drive at its November 18 Harper’s Ferry, WV event and collected 113 pounds of food for Jefferson County Community Ministries.

* IWA Vintage Pro Wrestling and DAWG held a benefit event on November 18 at The Alms Center in Bridgeton, NJ for CASA. Nearly $100 was raised that will help the organization that advocates on behalf of abused and neglected children who are struggling in foster care.

* All Pro Wrestling and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada again held Headlock on Hunger on November 18 at the Edward C Reed High School, Sparks, NV. They EXCEEDED their goal of enough collected for TEN THOUSAND MEALS.

* NOVA Pro Wrestling again helped the Jewish Community Center of Fairfax, VA on November 24 with its FACETS Toy Collection at its “11th Dimension” show at the JCC in Fairfax, VA. 300 toys were donated.

* Appalachian Mountain Wrestling presented “Thanksgiving Turmoil 2” on November 23 in Hazard, KY at AB Combs Elementary School, AND presented “Blue & Black Friday” on November 24 in Jackson, KY at Breathitt County High School, collecting toys for their annual Toy Drive. At least 500 toys and $500 were collected.

* Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling presents “Headlocks for Hunger” on November 25 for the fourth consecutive year at the Departure Bay Activity Center in Nanaimo, BC, VIPW collected 3 huge canned and non-perishable bins of food for the local Loaves and Fishes food bank.

* All Star Wrestling/West Virginia returned to Madison, WV on Black Friday (November 24th). Santa again collected numerous bags of toys and $100 for The Nice List.

To add to what was raised, Santa actively participated on Black Friday, as he carried “The List of Santa” which had papers on it that were divided in half for the Nice List and the Naughty List. As kids, approached Santa asked them for their name and put them on the Nice List. On the Naughty List were most of the heels of the show (faces on the Nice List). During some of the matches, Santa walked up towards the entrance ramp and would “take notes”. It led to heel Rocky Rage making a crotch chop at Santa and the crowd chanting “Rocky’s on the naughty list” At the end of the show, Rocky and his faction #SRO was presented with some coal for being on the naughty list.

* Classic Championship Wrestling returned to Lebanon, PA on November 24 for Blood, Sweat, and Chairs, collecting numerous toys for Toys for Tots.

* Pro Wrestling Eclipse presented November Bash on November 26 at the Oshawa Legion Branch 43, Oshawa, ON. This year’s November Bash supported Feed The Street and Cold Foot Canada, with non perishable goods and winter clothing collected at the show. The effort will continue in January as well.

* Delmarva Wrestling Digest and Kentucky Fried Chicken of Seaford, DE presented their third annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive featuring Ring of Honor Superstars “Dem Boys” Jay and Mark Briscoe and some of Delmarva’s top independent on Wednesday, November 29 which produced nine industrial size trash bags full of toys…and counting.

December

* Christian Wrestling Association International and Cody Hawk Pro Wrestling Training Camp presented Warehouse Wars on Friday, December 1 at 1930 Fairgrove Avenue, Hamilton, OH. 25 to 30 cases of food were collected. The promotion will do another collection in December, and hopes to collect 100 cases by the end of December. The event featured live pro wrestling with the stars of the CWAI & the students of Cody Hawk’s Pro Wrestling Training Camp.

* Eastern Panhandle Pro Wrestling presented HARDCORE Christmas in Kearneysville, WV. in cooperation with Ghostbusters Tri-State Division, as part of a Christmas Toy Drive for Community Children, collecting over 100 toys.

* Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling returned to Pitt Meadows, BC on December 1 with proceeds benefiting Diabetes Canada, raising several hundred dollars Canadian.

* MCW Pro Wrestling presented “Season’s Beatings”, its annual Toys for Tots show in December 1 in Joppa, MD, and collected hundreds of new toys and games.

* Harley Race’s World League Wrestling presented Christmas Bash 2017 on December 2 in Troy. MO, raising both monetary and food donations for the local community food pantry The Bread For Life Food Pantry.

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling did its final Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toys for Tots show (of three shows yearly) in Columbus, IN on December 2. Despite the Columbus Festival of Lights which drew around 10,000 people, $400 cash, $600 in toys was collected with more from a local sponsor who collected at their business. For the year as a whole (3 shows), Hoosier Pro Wrestling collected over $3000 in toys and cash.

* Crossfire Wrestling returned to St. Catharines, ON on December 2 for Jingle Bell Brawl, $1740 was raised for the Niagara Peninsula Children’s Foundation.

* Wrestling for A Cause presented “Fight for Daniel” on December 2 at the Claremore Community Center, Claremore, OK to benefit the families of children fighting childhood cancer.

* Monster Factory Pro Wrestling returned on December 2 to the Monster Factory in Paulsboro, NJ, and got at least a box of toys for the Toys for Tots collection at the show.

* United Wrestling Coalition of Wrightstown, NJ, held its annual Toys for Tots event on December 2. 12 dozen full boxes of toys and 9 bikes were collected, as well as 30 stockings for the people of the Houston and Puerto Rico regions. The promotion also began a clothing drive to help the homeless.

* The Delaware/South Jersey based ECWA held its annual Toys for Tots show on December 2 in Woodbury Heights, NJ. Two Toys for Tots boxes, plus one big bag were collected.

* Chinlock Wrestling returned to Kingston, ON on December 2 for its annual holiday charity show to benefit Youth Diversion and Family and Children’s Services’ Tree of Hope campaign, raising $25,715 in an event featuring Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat.

* Ring Wars Carolina returned to Lumberton, NC on December 2, collecting donations of gift cards were accepted as admission, and donated to area flood victims.

* Keystone State Wrestling Alliance presented Fan Fest/Toy Drive 2017 on December 2 in Pittsburgh, PA. Hundreds of toys were collected.

* American Premier Wrestling presented BRAWL 30 – Toys for Tots on December 2 at the APW Slam Center , Statesboro, GA, collecting over 300 toys.

* Aspire Pro Wrestling returned to action on December 3 at the Pennsauken Youth Athletic Association, Pennsauken, NJ. 40-50 canned goods and non-perishables were collected for the South Jersey Food Bank.

* H20: HardCore Hustle Organization returned on December 8 for HOSS, a 16 person tournament at the Monroe Business Center, 1041 Glassboro Road/Building C/Suite 1 in Williamstown, NJ. The show featured a Toys for Toys collection and collected a box of toys.

* California’s Big Time Wrestling returned to Newark, CA on Friday, December 8, at the Newark Pavilion, 6430 Thornton Ave, Newark, CA collecting 200 toys with its annual holiday toy drive, Rock The Bells.

* Brew City Wrestling held its annual Headlock for Hunger food collection at its December 8 show in West Allis, WI, collecting 75 pounds of canned and non-perishable food.

* Combat Zone Wrestling and DJ Hyde again did the annual Toys for Tots collection (in conjunction with the Marine Corps Reserve) for the thirteenth year in a row… another record for toys….an estimated 600, blowing last year’s total out of the water.

An incredible part of that was CZW fan Bob Manning, who drove up from near Glen Burnie, MD…northeast snowstorm be damned. Why so remarkable? He did it with $1,000 OF TOYS. A literal truckful of toys which he bought through a $865 GoFundMe. So many toys that Kathie Fitzpatrick had to make three trips to and from the venue to where toys are being stored, until delivery later this week. There were so many, she had to employ other people to help transport and store the toys, which will go to Ronald McDonald House/Cooper Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, as well as other agencies and groups.

* United Pro Wrestling teamed up with Ultimate Championship Wrestling on December 9 for a Toys for Tots Toy Drive at the National Guard Armory in Bowling Green, KY. The promotion collected two and a half bins full of toys.

* Dynamite Championship Wrestling presented Rumble for Glory on December 9 in Milford, DE to benefit the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation; and collected 5 full boxes despite a Delaware snowstorm. There are sponsor location still collecting as of this date.

* All State Championship Wrestling returned to New Egypt, NJ on December 9 at collected numerous Toys for Tots.

* Grand Slam Wrestling returned to the GSW Arena, Old Forge, PA for Jingle Brawl on December 9. Their Toys for Tots collection brought in at least 100 toys.

* Adrenaline Championship Wrestling returned to Denton, MD on December 8 for their annual Toys for Tots show, collecting over 100 toys.

* Championship Wrestling from Ontario presented “T’was The Fight Before Christmas” on December 10 at The Rockpile in Toronto, ON and raised $150 of cash and non-perishable foods for Toronto’s Daily Bread Food Bank.

* Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling returned to Warren, MI and the Hot Rock Sports Bar and Cafe on December 10 for Hardcore With A Heart with its annual canned goods drive to benefit the Gleaners Community Food Bank in Detroit. Current estimate is 300 pounds of food collected and $150.

* Bar Wrestling returned to Baldwin Park, CA on December 14 for “A Christmas Classic” which included Brian Cage, Joey Ryan, and Reno SCUM. Taya Valkyrie spearheaded a non-perishable food item/unwrapped toys collection which took in at least 100 toys and 100 cans of food.

* National Wrasslin’ League returned to St. Joseph, MO on Friday, December 15 in, St Joseph, MO in a Toys for Tots show, collecting 215 toys.

* Christian Wrestling Association International and Cody Hawk Pro Wrestling Training Camp presented Warehouse Wars on Friday, December 15 at 1930 Fairgrove Ave, Hamilton, OH. The promotion collected an additional 10 cases of food.

* All Star Wrestling returned to Cloverdale, BC on December 15 for BodySlams for Toys to benefit the Surrey Christmas Bureau; and collected 100 toys.

* Georgia Wrestling Extreme presented its first Annual Holiday Throwdown and Toy Drive on December 16 in Albany, GA and collected nearly 100 toys.

* NWL/HoPWF Wrestling returned to Martinsburg, WV on December 16. The Holiday Season Toy Drive for Children In Need, Inc. collected at least 150 toys and $550 for Children In Need, Inc/Washington County.

* Nueva Revelacion de Lucha Libre returned to Thomasville, NC on December 16 for the fourth annual Lucha 4 a Toy show, collecting numerous toys.

* Total Wrestling Federation presented Wreck the Halls on Saturday, December 16 at the Historic Colonial Theatre in Sacramento, CA, and collected numerous toys for local Shriners Hospital.

* Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling presented its annual Wrestling For Hunger show in New Westminster, BC on December 16 collecting 100 toys, 100 or more food items, and 20 blankets.

* Blue Water Championship Wrestling returned to Port Huron, MI on December 16 for Headlock for Hunger benefits Midcity Nutrition Soup Kitchen in Port Huron, MI; with an estimated $2825 in donations/live gate and 1200-1300 canned food items.

* Northeast Wrestling returned to Bethany, CT on Sunday, December 17 for King of Bethany in a Toys for Tots event, collecting at least 100 toys.

* Tommy Wildfire Rich School Of Wrestling presented “‘Twas The Fight Before Christmas” to benefit Toys for Tots on December 16 in Myrtle Beach, SC. 100 toys were donated.

* DWI Wrestling returned to Riverview, FL on December 16 for a Toys 4 Tots show with 2 boxes of toys collected.

* National Wrasslin’ League returns to Joplin, MO on Saturday, December 16 at the St. Joseph Army National Guard Armory, 301 N Woodbine Rd, St Joseph, MO in a Toys for Tots show, collecting 200 toys.

* Supreme Pro Wrestling presented its annual toy drive show and canned food drive on Sunday, December 17 in Sacramento, CA collecting 50 toys.

Still to report information:

* Ontario’s Smash Wrestling presented SMASH!STIGMA! together with Wrestling With Stigma to benefit the The Peterborough AIDS Resource Network on December 10 at The Venue, Peterborough, ON.

* Pro Wrestling All Stars presented Christmas Classic on Friday night December 15th from The Play Atlantis in Melvindale, MI for the promotion’s annual Toys for Tots show.

* Crossfire Wrestling came to Lincoln Alexander Centre, Hamilton, ON on December 16 in a benefit for Mission Services Men’s Shelter and Addiction Services.

* Imperial Wrestling Revolution did a Toys for Tots show at its December 16 show in Ardmore, OK.

* Miracle in Greektown took place December 17 in Toronto, ON benefiting the John Howard Society of Toronto, which provides addiction/harm reduction services, domestic violence services and more

* Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum presents a Florida Toy Drive student show on Sunday, December 17 in, Dania Beach, FL. All toys were presented to Dania City Commission at bell time and to kids at Frost Park later the same day.

For those of you readers who see that giving a toy, a can of food, or a warm coat as just one small thing, understand this: a can of soup means that gets a meal for a day, a box of rice means that a family is fed for a week or more, a warm coat meant a child won’t shiver uncontrollably when they walk to school, or a toy meant that a child is allowed a moment of innocence and joy, often after they’ve gone through fear and deprivation for far too long. Just like Americans did and are doing for those in need in Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida… it was independent wrestling turn to do that one small thing in 2017.

So… if you’re a independent wrestling promotion, and you HAVEN’T thought of doing a charity-themed holiday show to give back to your community….there’s always next year. If you’re an independent wrestling fan, and your promotion isn’t named…ask them if they plan to do something next year.

To contact me, email me at bobmagee1@hotmail.com or bobmagee856@gmail.com.

