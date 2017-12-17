WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 12/16/17 – Portland, Maine

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

The Usos defeated Rusev and Aiden English, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable, and The New Day

2. Sami Zayn defeated Sin Cara

3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

The Bludgeon Brothers and The Colons defeated Breezango and The Ascension

4. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kevin Owens

5. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Lumberjill Match

Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya

6. WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match

Baron Corbin defeated Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode

7. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal

