WWE NXT Live Event Results – 12/16/17 – Largo, Florida – Hideo Itami Says Goodbye

1. Danny Burch defeated Dan Matha

2. Shayna Baszler defeated Jessie Elaban

3. Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Cezar Bononi

4. Adrian Jaoude defeated Shane Thorne

5. The Authors of Pain defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

6. Lars Sullivan defeated Gabriel Ealy

7. Dakota Kai and Rhea Ripley defeated Reina Gonzalez and Sage Beckett

8. Hideo Itami defeated Fabian Aichner

After the match, the locker room came to the ring and lifted Itami on their shoulders as tonight marked his final night in NXT. Itami will make his main roster debut this upcoming Tuesday night on 205 Live.

