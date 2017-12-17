War Machine seemed to have bid their farewell to ROH at last night’s show

C2C over War Machine. War Machine bow to the crowd and leave. pic.twitter.com/BwNi3LWKwA — Michael (@mikeVSphilly) December 17, 2017

Former Ring of Honor tag team champions War Machine seemed to have bid their farewell to ROH at last night’s television taping. War Machine has won tag team titles in New Japan Pro Wrestling, ROH, VIP, and WCPW.

All signs point to the successful tag team headed to WWE. It is no secret that Raymond Rowe is engaged to Smackdown star Sarah Logan.

Closed out 2017 schedule with @njpw1972 and @ringofhonor. Thank you to everyone who made 2017 the most incredible year of our lives. Looking forward to resting and enjoying the holidays with family. #NJPW #ROH @WarBeardHanson #HangingWithWarMachine #FinalBattle #njwtl pic.twitter.com/6Iipca1p2u — Raymond Rowe (@RAYMONDxROWE) December 17, 2017

