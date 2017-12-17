War Machine seemed to have bid their farewell to ROH at last night’s show

Dec 17, 2017

Former Ring of Honor tag team champions War Machine seemed to have bid their farewell to ROH at last night’s television taping. War Machine has won tag team titles in New Japan Pro Wrestling, ROH, VIP, and WCPW.

All signs point to the successful tag team headed to WWE. It is no secret that Raymond Rowe is engaged to Smackdown star Sarah Logan.

