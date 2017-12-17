Tom Zenk dead at 59

Tom Zenk, the 59-year-old former professional wrestler who wrestled for WWE, AJPW, AWA, and WCW, passed away on December 9 according to the Minnesota Star Tribune website, which published his obituary today. Zenk passed away at the North Memorial Medical Center and is survived by his parents, siblings, and nieces and nephews. No cause of death was reported. A celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Saturday, January 13 at 11:00AM at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Minneapolis. Zenk joined the WWE in 1986 and teamed up with Rick Martel to form The Can-Am Connection. His only WrestleMania appearance came a year later at WrestleMania III in the opening match. In 1989, Zenk moved to NWA/WCW as The Z-Man. He teamed up with Brian Pillman, winning the U.S. Tag Team titles once. He also won the WCW TV title and the Six-Man Tag Team title with Dustin Rhodes and Big Josh during his five-year stint in WCW.

—

Obit via the Star Tribune:

Thomas Erwin Zenk

Zenk, Thomas Erwin age 59, of Golden Valley, MN, passed away on Dec. 9, 2017 at the North Memorial Medical Center. Survived by parents, Robert J. and Lois Zenk; siblings, Robert Jr. (Beth), Kathryn Zenk James (Raymond) and James L. (Jo); 8 nieces and nephews, A celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Saturday 1/13/18 at 11:00 AM at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 215 S. 8th St., Mpls. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at church. Private family burial will take place at St. Nicholas Cemetery, in Carver, MN Washburn-McReavy.com Robbinsdale Chapel 763-537-2333

(Visited 516 times, 528 visits today)