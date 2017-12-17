Title Change In the WWE Clash of Champions Opener (Photos, Videos)

Dec 17, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Dolph Ziggler defeated champion Baron Corbin and Bobby Roode in a Triple Threat at tonight’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view to become the new WWE United States Champion.

Ziggler is now a two-time US Champion. Corbin won the title back at the October 8th Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change, which was the opener for the pay-per-view:

  1. Kerwin White says:
    December 17, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Everyone thought he was in this to take the pin

