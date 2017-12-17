Title Change In the WWE Clash of Champions Opener (Photos, Videos)
Dolph Ziggler defeated champion Baron Corbin and Bobby Roode in a Triple Threat at tonight’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view to become the new WWE United States Champion.
Ziggler is now a two-time US Champion. Corbin won the title back at the October 8th Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change, which was the opener for the pay-per-view:
#WWEClash of Champions is off to a #GLORIOUS start with the one and only @REALBobbyRoode! @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/yGjzeGKilH
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2017
No lights…
No music…
ALL FOCUS. #WWEClash @HEELZiggler pic.twitter.com/P3isrtTg2e
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2017
It's all about the #USTitle for @BaronCorbinWWE. He defends his championship RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! #WWEClash @REALBobbyRoode @HEELZiggler pic.twitter.com/A0Vbdc8ZhB
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 18, 2017
The #LoneWolf examines his prey as he dissects the #GLORIOUS @REALBobbyRoode… #WWEClash @BaronCorbinWWE @HEELZiggler pic.twitter.com/EwcaO4AMpj
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 18, 2017
DEEP SIX by @BaronCorbinWWE, but it's NOT enough to put away the #GLORIOUS @REALBobbyRoode! #WWEClash @HEELZiggler pic.twitter.com/nJ5vzWWJPF
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2017
The #USChampion @BaronCorbinWWE is all over the place, doing ANYTHING it takes to save his title from @REALBobbyRoode & @HEELZiggler! #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/g6tSw6YIdT
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2017
BEAUTIFUL.#WWEClash @HEELZiggler @BaronCorbinWWE @REALBobbyRoode pic.twitter.com/G868wILK2R
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2017
STEAL the show. WIN THE TITLE!@HEELZiggler is your NEW #USChampion!!!! #WWEClash #AndNew @REALBobbyRoode @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/1d3jGNG8bb
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2017
🎶 You know I'm a dreamer, but my heart's of gold 🎶
The #USTitle is officially home sweet home with @HEELZiggler… #WWEClash #AndNew pic.twitter.com/bQ2krm8qDq
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2017
