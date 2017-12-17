Title Change In the WWE Clash of Champions Opener (Photos, Videos)

Dolph Ziggler defeated champion Baron Corbin and Bobby Roode in a Triple Threat at tonight’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view to become the new WWE United States Champion.

Ziggler is now a two-time US Champion. Corbin won the title back at the October 8th Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change, which was the opener for the pay-per-view:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 407 times, 407 visits today)