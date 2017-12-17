The 25-carat, $70,000 pendant of Ric Flair

A 25-carat, $70,000 Ric Flair pendant was ordered as a gift for Migos band member Offset and it looks very…flashy!

Apart from the 25 carats on the pendant, there’s another 27 carats on the chain. The pendant is styled on Flair posing with his robe and arms wide open. It was made by Wafi Lalani at Jewelry Unlimited in Atlanta according to TMZ.COM.

“Thank you for all the respect @offsetyrn! You are stylin’ and profilin’ sir! WOOOOO,” Flair wrote in a post on Instagram that also features a photo of the very expensive jewelry.





(Visited 345 times, 345 visits today)