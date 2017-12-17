The 25-carat, $70,000 pendant of Ric Flair

Dec 17, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

A 25-carat, $70,000 Ric Flair pendant was ordered as a gift for Migos band member Offset and it looks very…flashy!

Apart from the 25 carats on the pendant, there’s another 27 carats on the chain. The pendant is styled on Flair posing with his robe and arms wide open. It was made by Wafi Lalani at Jewelry Unlimited in Atlanta according to TMZ.COM.

“Thank you for all the respect @offsetyrn! You are stylin’ and profilin’ sir! WOOOOO,” Flair wrote in a post on Instagram that also features a photo of the very expensive jewelry.


4 Responses

  1. steve jones says:
    December 17, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    daaamn

  2. Steven B says:
    December 17, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    If Ric bought that pendant, where did the money come from? He still owes 6-7 figures of backtaxes and other debts…

  3. Alex burns says:
    December 18, 2017 at 2:02 am

    Damn that’s pimping

  4. Joe A says:
    December 18, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    @Steven B

    Go back and read, it was ordered by a rapper.

