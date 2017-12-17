Photo: Hideo Itami receives a nice send off from NXT

Hideo Itami wrestled his last non-televised NXT match in Largo, Florida last night as the Japanese Superstar will be moving to the main roster starting tomorrow.

Itami wrestled Fabian Aichner and after after the match was over, all the NXT stars emptied the locker room and joined Itami in the ring for his farewell. Itami was hoisted up on their shoulders and he carried a “We Are NXT” white towel.

“Thank you for your respect. I respect you,” Itami tweeted afterward.

The 36-year-old will be part of the cruiserweight division and 205 Live moving forward. He has been part of NXT since 2014, three years which were marred with several long-term injuries that put the brakes on his hot start with the promotion.





