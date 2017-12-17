NJPW “Road to Tokyo Dome – Day 1” Results – 12/17/17 – Tokyo, Japan
1. Kotetsu Yamamoto Memorial 11th Young Lions Cup League
Shota Umino [0] defeated Tetsuhiro Yagi [0]
2. Kotetsu Yamamoto Memorial 11th Young Lions Cup League
Katsuya Kitamura [4] defeated Ren Narita [0]
3. Kotetsu Yamamoto Memorial 11th Young Lions Cup League
Hirai Kawato [4] defeated Tomoyuki Oka [4]
4. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, TAKA Michinoku, and El Desperado) defeated Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV, and Henare
5. Togi Makabe and Kota Ibushi defeated Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi and Leo Tonga)
6. Six-Man Tag Team Match
CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Takashi Iizuka, and Taichi)
7. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Satoshi Kojima, KUSHIDA, and Masked Horse defeated Roppongi 3K (Rocky Romero, YOH, and SHO)
8. NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championship
Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Roa) defeated Los Ingobernables (EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI) (c)
9. CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada and YOSHI-HASHI) defeated Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi)
—
Kotetsu Yamamoto Memorial 11th Young Lions Cup League Standings:
1. Hirai Kawato [6]
1. Katsuya Kitamura [6]
3. Tomoyuki Oka [4]
4. Shota Umino [2]
5. Ren Narita [0]
5. Tetsuhiro Yagi [0]
If this is day 1 of the tournament, how can certain guys already have points?
This is day one of the “Road to Tokyo Dome” events. The Young Lions round robin tournament began a month or so ago.
Ahh, okay. Thanks Mimura. I always have a read of these. I don’t follow any of Japanese wrestling but I like a read of the results just to see what’s happening.
no problem mon frere.
yeah, I know what you mean. I tend to do the same thing with certain organizations, usually to see what some of my old favorites are doing.