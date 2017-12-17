NJPW “Road to Tokyo Dome – Day 1” Results – 12/17/17 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Kotetsu Yamamoto Memorial 11th Young Lions Cup League

Shota Umino [0] defeated Tetsuhiro Yagi [0]

2. Kotetsu Yamamoto Memorial 11th Young Lions Cup League

Katsuya Kitamura [4] defeated Ren Narita [0]

3. Kotetsu Yamamoto Memorial 11th Young Lions Cup League

Hirai Kawato [4] defeated Tomoyuki Oka [4]

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, TAKA Michinoku, and El Desperado) defeated Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV, and Henare

5. Togi Makabe and Kota Ibushi defeated Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi and Leo Tonga)

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Takashi Iizuka, and Taichi)

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Satoshi Kojima, KUSHIDA, and Masked Horse defeated Roppongi 3K (Rocky Romero, YOH, and SHO)

8. NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championship

Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Roa) defeated Los Ingobernables (EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI) (c)

9. CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada and YOSHI-HASHI) defeated Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi)

—

Kotetsu Yamamoto Memorial 11th Young Lions Cup League Standings:

1. Hirai Kawato [6]

1. Katsuya Kitamura [6]

3. Tomoyuki Oka [4]

4. Shota Umino [2]

5. Ren Narita [0]

5. Tetsuhiro Yagi [0]

