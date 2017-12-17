Justin Credible apologizes: “I was out off line no excuses”

Dec 17, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Video: Justin Credible hijacks independent show apparently intoxicated

(Visited 368 times, 369 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

2 Responses

  1. jindermaholic says:
    December 17, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Being drunk is a good excuse.

  2. Disgruntled Jobber says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:59 am

    He did post a video later on apologizing, and applauding DDP for being willing to help him get clean again. Props to Justin for admitting he made an error, and owning it.

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: 12/13 Impact Wrestling conference call featuring KM

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal