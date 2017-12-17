Justin Credible apologizes: “I was out off line no excuses”
I really apologize for the incident @Blitzkrieg_Pro I was out off line no excuses. I have been getting help. Just had a horrible night. Sorry to all the good guys and gals. Hey at least @Blitzkrieg_Pro got free press. Again I’m sorry
— Justin Credible (@PJPOLACO) December 17, 2017
Video: Justin Credible hijacks independent show apparently intoxicated
Being drunk is a good excuse.
He did post a video later on apologizing, and applauding DDP for being willing to help him get clean again. Props to Justin for admitting he made an error, and owning it.