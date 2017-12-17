Former WWE manager in hospital after stroke

Dec 17, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

Former WWE manager Yamaguchi San of the Japanese faction Kai En Tai is currently in hospital after suffering from a stroke a couple of days ago. In a post on Facebook yesterday afternoon, his brother said that he is doing much better now and is breathing on his own but cannot talk as the stroke effected the right side of his body. “Can’t talk yet but understands what we are talking about and as long as we keep the questions to yes or no I think he’s okay,” his brother Shunsuke wrote. Yamaguchi San, real name Yusuke Yamaguchi, is probably best known for chopping that salami while shouting at Val Venis “I choppy choppy your pee pee!” during a wild episode of Raw. His brother Shunsuke Yamaguchi currently does commentary for the Japanese feeds of WWE pay-per-views for the WWE Network along with Funaki.

2 Responses

  1. James says:
    December 17, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Get well soon, Wally.

  2. JD Storm says:
    December 18, 2017 at 12:44 am

    strokes can be a real b***h. dad had a variety of mini strokes over several years, each one slowly making him more & more miserable. he finally died from a stroke.

    strokes can be hell.

