Clash of Champions 2017 live on pay-per-view and WWE Network tonight

Live tonight from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, WWE presents Clash of Champions 2017 on pay-per-view and WWE Network. This will be the final PPV of 2017. The card is as follows:

AJ Styles vs Jinder Mahal for the WWE title; Charlotte Flair vs Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s title in a lumberjack match; Baron Corbin vs Bobby Roode vs Dolph Ziggler in a triple threat for the United States title; The Usos vs Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable vs The New Day vs Rusev and Aiden English in a fatal 4-way for the Smackdown Tag Team titles; Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn with Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan as special guest referees and the stipulation that if Owens and Zayn lose they will be fired from WWE; Breezing vs The Bludgeon Brothers; and Zack Ryder vs Mojo Rawley in the Kickoff match.

Clash of Champions is available for free on the WWE Network for first-time subscribers. To start your 30-day free trial go to http://w-o.it/wwentwrk.

