WWE NXT Live Event Results – 12/14/17 – Orlando, Florida

1. Lio Rush defeated Cezar Bononi

2. Shayna Baszler defeated Dakota Kai

3. Dan Matha defeated Chad Lail

-There was an in-ring segment called “The Jessie Show.” Jessie Elaban, with her childish persona, interviewed Sage Beckett. Beckett said she wants a title match against Ember Moon.

4. Lars Sullivan defeated Gabriel Ealy

5. Hideo Itami defeated Fabian Aichner

6. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville defeated Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan

7. Danny Burch defeated Adrian Jaoude

8. The Authors of Pain defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

