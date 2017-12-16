ROH Final Battle 2017 Results – 12/15/17 – New York City, New York

1. Matt Taven (w/Vinny Marseglia and TK O’Ryan) defeated Will Ospreay

2. Tag Team Grudge Match

War Machine (Hanson and Ray Rowe) defeated The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian)

3. Jay Lethal defeated Marty Scurll via Pinfall nach der Lethal

4. ROH World Tag Team Championship Match

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) (c) defeated The Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T)

5. ROH World Television Championship – Four Corner Survival Elimination Match

Silas Young (w/The Beer City Bruiser) defeated Kenny King (c), Punishment Martinez, and Shane Taylor

6. New York Street Fight

The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) defeated Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer

7. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match

The Hung Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Adam Page) (c) defeated Flip Gordon, Dragon Lee, and Titan

8. ROH World Championship Match

Dalton Castle (w/The Boys) defeated Cody (c) (w/Brandi Rhodes)

