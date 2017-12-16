Lana featured in the latest issue of Muscle & Fitness Hers magazine

Dec 16, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE Superstar Lana is currently featured in the Winter 2018 Muscle & Fitness Hers magazine which has social media star Natalie Jill on the front cover.

In the issue, the Ravishing Russian gives her tips when it comes to leg day at gym. Her tips come along with a pictorial of the blonde bombshell as well with an interview that discusses her time in Russia, signing with WWE, meeting Rusev, her battles with dyslexia, and more.

Lana joins the likes of Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and The Bella Twins who previously appeared in the magazine. You can see her pictorial below.


