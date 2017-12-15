WWE to broadcast live in South Korea for the first time with new TV deal

WWE and IB SPORTS, a South Korean sports broadcasting media company, will extend their partnership into its 13th year with a new agreement to broadcast WWE programming live for the first time in South Korea. Beginning Tuesday, January 2, 2018, IB SPORTS will televise Raw live at 10AM local time every Tuesday, with replay on Saturdays at 10PM, and SmackDown LIVE at 10AM local time Wednesdays, with replay on Sundays at 10PM, with additional airings of one-hour versions of Raw and SmackDown throughout the week. Fans can also watch all of WWE’s monthly special events live on IB SPORTS, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series and Royal Rumble. “IB SPORTS is a valued partner who shares our vision and passion for engaging and entertaining our fans,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “Our partner’s commitment to broadcast WWE programming live for the first time in South Korea allows us to continue showcasing our unique blend of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment across the country.” “IB SPORTS is proud to announce its renewed partnership with WWE,” said Kim Jung-hwan, CEO of IB SPORTS. “This will be a boost to our sports and entertainment programming, and we are excited to introduce live WWE content in our programs for the first time in South Korean TV history to fans across the nation.” All programs will be available with Korean voiceover commentary and on IB SPORTS’ TV Everywhere platform for authenticated subscribers, as well as on its 14-day VOD catchup window. Additionally, IB SPORTS will broadcast previous seasons of Total Divas, and WWE highlight shows AfterBurn and BottomLine.

