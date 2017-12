Viewership for the Tribute to the Troops

– This year’s Tribute to the Troops special from Naval Base San Diego drew 1,401,000 viewers on USA Network. The show was #5 overall in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic. Last year the show did 18,000 viewers less.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

