Two WWE legends get into a brawl

The Wrestling Observer is reporting Scott Hall and King Kong Bundy got into a brawl late November in SI, NY.

Brutus Beefcake and former WWE announcer Sean Mooney also commented on the situation on Mooney’s “Prime Time” podcast.

Apparently Hall had shown up late for the event and was “messed up” and started yelling at Bundy. Bundy was fed up and went after Hall.

“He was in a vodka rage and started messing with the wrong guy, King Kong Bundy, and things went bad for him.”–Brutus Beefcake

