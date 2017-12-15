Triple H continues to tease WWE’s interest in Ronda Rousey

“Everybody is very busy and I know that from Ronda’s side and her team, they are looking for an opportunity. I have made it very clear that an opportunity exists and it’s just a matter of us getting together and having conversations. I wish I had something more to tell you than that but we are just kind of talking and feeling where it goes and she is making movies and doing other things. But it’s exciting and there are a lot of interest on both sides so let’s see where it goes.”

source: cbssports.com

