The Rack Radio Show Podcast Previews WWE Clash of Champions
On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:
*Latest #BlameBrent Injuries
*Rich Swann Situation
*WWE Mixed Match Challenge
*Tribute to the Troops
And More!
We looked at this week’s edition of WWE NXT that aired both on the WWE Network & on the USA Network, which featured Aleister Black against Adam Cole and More!
We also previewed this Sunday’s WWE PPV Clash of Champions featuring AJ Styles against Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens against Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura with Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon as special referees and more!
Plus Tweet of the Week!
Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.
