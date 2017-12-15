Edge to make debut on Vikings series next week

WWE Hall of Famer Adam “Edge” Copeland will make his debut in History’s drama series Vikings on December 20 starting at 9PM EST. Copeland will play the character of Kjetill Flatnose, described as a solid family man who remains level-headed in the face of challenges. When Kjetill’s character is put to the test by a series of provocations, hidden complexities and ambitions are revealed. Copeland will appear in episodes 505 through the mid-season finale of 510 airing on Wednesday, January 24 at 9PM EST. You can see some photos of Copeland as Kjetill Flatnose and a behind-the-scenes video at http://w-o.it/2Cij1oT.

