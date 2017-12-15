Bruce Prichard talks about running Talent Relations in TNA

“What I found was… kind of… it was a bit of a mess to say the least. And fortunately no matter who they put in to that role or into that situation nothing was ever going to change unless something at the top changed. What I mean by that is not just Dixie but her mom and dad and being able to allow people to… you know they had some qualified people that were in positions that they could have done something but they were second guessed by people that had built power plants for a living.”

source: The School of Morton Podcast

