WWE looking to cut production costs in 2018

Expect back to back buildings for upcoming Raw and Smackdown television tapings in 2018, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, in a move designed to reduce production costs. Running the same building on consecutive nights, WWE would only have to set up the ring and equipment once. The plan is also for WWE to sell tickets in those markets as a package deal.

