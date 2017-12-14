Triple H says NXT pushes WWE to be better

Dec 14, 2017

“Over the last few years, in some ways, NXT has changed a little bit of what Raw and SmackDown do. Look at the women’s revolution. I believe that there was a moment in time where fans were chanting ‘Give Divas a chance’ because they were seeing what could be on NXT and that transitioned forward. I think that’s great. Anything that can push something to be better, to evolve and to become something more is a great opportunity to do that. People will often put labels on what it is. Is NXT a little bit of ‘old school territory’ or ‘indie this or that?’ I don’t know. To me, I just go, ‘Is it good or not?’ You can put whatever label on it you want.”

source: CBS Sports


