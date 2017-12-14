Triple H praises Elias

In an interview with CBS Sports, Triple H praised Elias

“The entire time Elias was in NXT, I was trying to get him ready for Raw & Smackdown Live. I knew his value as a performer was there. Dusty Rhodes & I would talk about how he is made for the main roster, not for NXT”

“The gimmick, his demeanor, he is best suited for that. He is not a fit for NXT. It doesn’t mean he wouldn’t have a run in NXT, but that his time there was always to prepare for what is next. I think he’s been making the most out of his Raw run so far.”

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)