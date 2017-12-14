Sasha Banks prefers being a heel

“I’ve been thinking about that a lot lately because usually I just say, ‘both’ just to give that bland answer. But I do enjoy working heel. It’s I feel more comfortable. I feel more free. I feel like I’m being more myself because I can really be like, ‘yeah, I’m the s–-t.’ Do you know what I mean? Which I feel like it’s hard to be as a babyface, but in today’s day and age, I feel like today’s babyfaces are really the heels in our heels are now the babyfaces because that’s what our fans are cheering now. The fans are cheering the heels and booing the babyfaces because they want to see people kick ass. They want to see them saying stuff and doing stuff in more of a gritty way than being all, ‘yeah, I’m going to kick your butt because I’m a good guy!’ Ugh! It drives me (insane) Exactly, everyone plays by the rules! It drives me insane. I hate it.”

source: The Steve Austin Show





(Visited 26 times, 26 visits today)