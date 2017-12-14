Bobby Lashley and Ethan Carter III expected to leave Impact

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer is reporting that both Bobby Lashley and Ethan Carter III are expected to depart Impact Wrestling when their contracts are up.

Lashley moved to Impact in 2009 but his first stint only lasted a year because he wanted to concentrate on his MMA career. He eventually returned to the company in 2014 and has been there ever since. Meanwhile, Ethan Carter III started with the company in 2013 and rose through the ranks to become one of the main eventers in the company. Both of them are former world champions.

The believe is that either one or even both will eventually return to the WWE. In Lashley’s case, he was there between 2004 and 2008 and it would be interesting to see if they allow him the time to continue his MMA career while there. Carter was under a developmental deal from 2003 and lasted there for ten years wrestling under the name of Derrick Bateman.

Meanwhile, David Sahadi, one of the most respected producers in the business, was also released from Impact due to cost-saving measures. During his 12-year career at Impact, he was in charge of video production, the same job he had during his long WWE career.

