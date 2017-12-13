WWE NXT Coverage – 12/13/17

NXT opens with a recap of Andrade “Cien” Almas’ victory over Drew McIntyre at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. We then see McIntyre confirming his arm injury, and then see a recap of Killian Dain defeating Trent Seven and Johnny Gargano defeating Kassius Ohno to advance in the Number One Contender’s Tournament. We see the NXT opening video and then go into the arena where Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGunniess, and Percy Watson welcome us to the first-ever edition of NXT on the USA Network. We are informed that tonight’s main event will be Aleister Black vs. Adam Cole in a Number One Contender’s Qualifying Match.

—

Match #1: Singles Match – Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) vs. Fabian Aichner

Almas drops Aichner with a dropkick right at the bell, but Aichner comes right back with a tilt-a-whirl back-breaker. Almas rolls to the floor, but Aichner takes him down with a springboard cross-body. Aichner tosses Almas back into the ring and drops him with a tornado DDT. Aichner goes for the cover, but Almas kicks out at two. Almas comes back with a slap across the chest, but Aichner comes back with a power bomb. Aichner goes for the cover, but Almas kicks out at two. Aichner goes up top, but Vega gets on the apron and distracts him. Almas knocks Aichner down to the floor and then slams him into the steel steps. Almas tosses Aichner back into the ring and drops him with the hammer-lock DDT and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Andrade “Cien” Almas.

—

We are reminded of tonight’s main event between Aleister Black and Adam Cole, and then we see a promo video for Black as we head to a commercial break.

—

Back from the break, we take a special look at the NXT Women’s Champion, Ember Moon, and then we go to another commercial break…

—

Match #2: Tag Team Match – Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) (w/Paul Ellering)

