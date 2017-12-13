WWE and Facebook Announce New In-Ring Series, Mixed Match Challenge

WWE announced the following today. It appears the new series will air after WWE SmackDown goes off the air each Tuesday night. No word yet on what this means for WWE 205 Live but we will keep you updated.

Facebook and WWE to launch LIVE in-ring series, Mixed Match Challenge, exclusively on Facebook Watch

Facebook and WWE today announced a new in-ring series, Mixed Match Challenge, that will stream live in the U.S. exclusively on Facebook on Tuesday nights beginning Jan.16 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT. The 12-episode series will air on Facebook Watch and feature WWE Superstars from both the Raw and SmackDown LIVE rosters competing in a single-elimination mixed tag-team tournament to win $100,000 to support the charity of their choice.

Each 20-minute episode will reflect a progressive approach to production, with elements optimized for mobile consumption, experimentation and social interaction, including the ability for the WWE Universe to engage with Superstars during the show. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to select matchups, match stipulations and more, on Facebook.

“As we continue to expand our strategic partnership with Facebook, this new series, Mixed Match Challenge, jointly reflects our innovative approach to content distribution and fan engagement,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “This show will deliver the action and excitement our passionate fan base is accustomed to while offering new production elements and social experiences that only Facebook can provide.”

“As a leader in entertainment innovation, WWE is an ideal partner to demonstrate how the live sports viewing experience can be reimagined on Facebook Watch,” said Dan Reed, Facebook Head of Global Sports Partnerships. “Mixed Match Challenge is a new competition produced specifically to take advantage of the reach, interaction and ongoing engagement enabled by our platform. Fans will be able to directly influence and interact with the in-ring action, follow the rivalries and storylines in between events, and connect with one another as the drama unfolds. We’re excited for the WWE community to come together on our platform to watch some of the biggest Raw and SmackDown Live Superstars and engage with WWE like never before.”

“Mixed Match Challenge demonstrates WWE’s flexibility in creating and producing compelling content across platforms in a media landscape that is evolving each day,” said Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Digital & Social Content. “The social interaction leading up to and during each show will connect WWE Superstars with our massive fan base on Facebook in more ways than ever before.”

Mixed Match Challenge Participants

Mixed Match Challenge is a Raw vs. SmackDown LIVE tournament where male and female Superstars team up to determine which combination of strength, skill, athleticism and experience reigns supreme.

Fans will have the opportunity to vote on Facebook for the final competitor from the Raw roster, as well as which tag team member of The New Day will be added to the SmackDown LIVE roster. Teams will be announced beginning Thursday, Jan. 4.

RAW: Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, Asuka, Bayley, Braun Strowman, Enzo Amore, Finn Balor, Goldust, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, The Miz, Final Fan Vote

SmackDown: Becky Lynch, Bobby Roode, Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Jimmy Uso, Lana, Naomi, Natalya, Rusev, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Final Fan Vote (member of The New Day)

The unique storylines for Mixed Match Challenge will continue between episodes across WWE’s Facebook Pages with short-form videos and social content. WWE will also promote the series across its extensive digital and social footprint, including a new Facebook Watch show Page dedicated to Mixed Match Challenge. A promotional sizzle reel for the show can be found here.

WWE is a powerhouse on social media with more than 825 million followers globally. WWE has nearly 500 million likes across all Facebook Pages, and WWE’s main Facebook Page has more than 38 million likes. WWE Superstar John Cena is the No. 1 most-followed active U.S. athlete on Facebook with more than 45 million likes.

Facebook Watch is a new platform for shows on Facebook where brands can build and engage with a community of fans. Facebook Watch is available on desktop, mobile and connected TV apps. Fans can follow Mixed Match Challenge to add episodes to their personal Watchlists.