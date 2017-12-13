Triple H comments on Chris Jericho facing Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12

In an interview with CBS Sports Triple H commented on Chris Jericho facing Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12

“Good for Chris, I think it’s great for him, good for Kenny, good for Japan, good for everyone involved. We were aware that he was going. There was a conversation”

“Chris Jericho is one the greatest talents in the history of our business, and I think it will be an excellent match. Good product is good product. So I’m happy for Chris, and everyone involved”

(The 434 Club)

(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)