Triple H comments on Chris Jericho facing Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12

Dec 13, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

In an interview with CBS Sports Triple H commented on Chris Jericho facing Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12

“Good for Chris, I think it’s great for him, good for Kenny, good for Japan, good for everyone involved. We were aware that he was going. There was a conversation”

“Chris Jericho is one the greatest talents in the history of our business, and I think it will be an excellent match. Good product is good product. So I’m happy for Chris, and everyone involved”

(The 434 Club)

