The King expecting reunion with JR for Raw 25th Anniversary show

During the latest episode of Dinner With The King podcast, Jerry “The King” Lawler said that he’s “99.9% certain” that he will be reuniting with Jim Ross to do commentary for the Raw 25th anniversary special. The show, which will be broadcast live from two different locations in New York, will take place on January 22 and the WWE Hall of Famer said that it’s looking like he and JR will be behind the commentary booth at the Manhattan Center. Raw’s current broadcast team is expected to call the action from the Barclays Center on the same night. The Manhattan Center portion of the show will have appearances by Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and Kevin Nash so far with more expected to be announced as the show gets closer to air date. Tickets for the Manhattan Center Raw were snapped up immediately when they went on sale.

