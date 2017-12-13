Cedric Alexander talkes Rich Swann’s spot in #1 contenders match

Dec 13, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

– With Rich Swann out with a suspension, WWE held a fatal 4-way match last night on Raw to see who would be facing Drew Gulak next week with the winner advancing to get a shot at the Cruiserweight title currently held by Enzo Amore. The four individuals included Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, Ariya Daivari, and Tony Nese. Cedric Alexander got out of the match victorious after pinning Ariya Daivari, setting up the match against Gulak.

